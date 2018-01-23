Woman made up story about sex assault involving 3 police officers, officials say

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Morristown woman accused of falsely reporting a sexual assault involving several police officers.

In April 2017, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports special agents began investigating allegations by 32-year-old Ashley Green.

She claimed three Sevierville police officers sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the investigation revealed that the incident did not occur.

The Sevier County Grand Jury returned an indictment on January 5 charging Green with false reporting.

Green was taken into custody Monday. She was booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

