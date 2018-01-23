Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on Seabrook Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash involved a sedan and motorcycle at the intersection of Seabrook Road and Newark Drive.

The motorcyclist was unresponsive when authorities arrived. Police later identified the motorcyclist as David Wayne Dunn, 57.

Seabrook Road is closed between Sylvester Street and Cross Link Road, according to police. Police are asking motorists to find alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.

No charges have been filed yet against the 23-year-old driver, who was not injured.

