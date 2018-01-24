1 dead in fiery vehicle vs. moped crash in Smithfield, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and a moped Wednesday morning in Smithfield, according to Johnston County emergency officials.

Emergency dispatchers received a call in reference to the crash just before 5:55 a.m. The location of the crash was on U.S. Route 301 at 3998 S. Brightleaf Blvd. near Galilee Road, officials said.

The crash involved a vehicle and a moped, and according to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash. It’s not clear at this time whether the person killed was in the vehicle or on the moped.

Smithfield police are handling the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for around 90 minutes.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.