Authorities searching for camper who vanished in NC mountains

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – A helicopter will be part of the search Wednesday for a man who was reported missing in the Pisgah National Forest.

John Marshall Fullbright Jr., 37, was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday in the Avery’s Creek area. He was reported missing just before noon Tuesday.

A Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office captain told WSPA that Fullbright went camping with his girlfriend on Saturday. The captain said Fullbright went to look for firewood and never came back to camp.

Deputies got assistance in the search Wednesday from authorities in Brevard and Henderson counties and several volunteer fire departments.

Fullbright is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information that could help the search, contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168, or Transylvania County Communications at 911 or (828) 884-3188.

