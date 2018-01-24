Classroom size is top issue for education, NC public school group says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Public School Forum of North Carolina announced classroom size is at the top of the list for education issues in 2018.

This is a problem the forum knew of last year, but though would be handled swiftly.

“We thought surely they’re not going to let this drag out, it’s clearly a problem, our school systems are saying it’s a problem they don’t have room,” said Keith Poston President of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. “It became one of the biggest issues of the year last year. So we’re really making an emphasis on it this year.”

Poston says class room size mandates weren’t even included on the 2017 list, because they were certain law makers would have fixed the problem.

“It’s impossible the legislature is going to have to do something with funding and timing and they’re going to have to do it soon,” he said.

Instead, the problem remains, and schools are forced to make changes.

“I don’t have a music room this year. So, I have to load things onto the cart and go room to room. In the afternoons I have three classes in a row; so it’s a lot of stuff,” said Amy Davis.

Davis is a music teacher at Forest View Elementary in Durham.

For the first time in 15 years of teaching music, Davis does not have her own classroom. Instead, she carries around song sheets, musical instruments and lesson plans on a cart through the hallways of an elementary school.

“It’s really a hardship,” said Davis.

Forest View Elementary has had to make other changes, too.

Neil Clay, principal of the school, says the staff room is now a classroom, the library/media room is now multiple classrooms, and they’re forced to use hallway space as classrooms.

“Our teachers work hard to make it work. And we as a school work hard to make it work. I think we’re at the point where you can’t make new space out of nothing,” said Clay.

But making space is just one problem of many class room size mandates create.

Poston says across the state 4,000 physical education, art, and music jobs are facing the chopping block due to funding.

“No one argued lower class sizes can’t be a positive. But if you’re going to push it, you need to fund it,” he said.

Below is the full list of The Public School Forum of North Carolina’s 10 Education issues of 2018:

1. Provide Certainty for Students, Parents and All Educators by Fixing the Class Size Crisis

2. Adequately and Equitably Invest in Our Children’s Education, Including Their School Buildings

3. Insist on Transparency & Accountability for School Choice Programs

4. Recruit and Retain the Best and Brightest Teachers and Principals

5. Once Again, Fix the Faulty A-F School Grading System

6. Scale Up Successes for Our State’s Struggling Schools

7. Adopt a Whole Child Approach to Health and Learning

8. Pursue Outcomes-Focused Strategies Toward Racial Equity

9. Keep Building Upon North Carolina’s Investments in Early Childhood Education

10. For Those Who Govern Our State’s Public Schools, Do It Well (And Together)

