Clayton mom murdered her son on Christmas, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton Police have arrested a 57-year-old woman they say murdered her adult son on Christmas.

Elizabeth Wilkins Yarborough is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old James Benjamin Yarborough Jr. on Dec. 25, 2017, authorities say.

Elizabeth Yarborough called 911 and told dispatchers she needed help for her son at her home at Riverwood Haven senior apartments, officials said.

“When Clayton Police officers arrive, they found her son lying just inside the apartment with a single gunshot wound to his head,” town officials said in a news release. “Yarborough initially told officers that her son had shot himself with his own gun and his death was a suicide.”

After an investigation, she was charged with second-degree murder, according to Clayton officials.

Elizabeth Yarborough is being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

