Cooler weather the rest of the week across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week ago it was snow, but Tuesday it was temperatures in the 70s across central North Carolina. Now, thanks to the cold front that moved through Tuesday, temperatures will drop again the rest of the week. Before the cold front came through, storms moved through Tuesday morning and strong winds hit the area the rest of the day. The top wind gust in central North Carolina was near 50 mph in Warrenton, NC. Winds will calm down overnight into Wednesday morning, but temperatures will drop too.

The high on Tuesday was way above average for this time of year. The Triangle made it up to 70 while Fayetteville made it up to 74. The average high this time of year is 51.

Behind Tuesday’s front, it will be cooler, but no arctic outbreak is expected like we’ve experienced in weeks past. Temperatures will be at, or slightly above normal most of the week with lots of sunshine from this afternoon through Saturday. By next Sunday, some rain is expected with mild temperatures as a low pressure system moves toward central North Carolina.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 38.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 30.

Saturday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 34.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a risk of rain. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

