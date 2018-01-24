Corvette plows into Fayetteville sandwich shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chevrolet Corvette plowed into a Fayetteville sandwich shop Wednesday evening.

The car hit Robertson’s Sandwich Shop in the 2700 block of Bragg Boulevard around 5 p.m.

A witness told CBS North Carolina that a boy inside the shop was injured, as was the man driving the car. Police confirmed there were minor injuries, but did not elaborate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: