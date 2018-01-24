Dog named ‘Violet’ almost dies from burns caused by hair dye

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County animal shelter is warning people not to dye their pets’ hair with dye intended for humans after an adorable maltese-mix dog suffered life-threatening injuries.

Pinellas County Animal Services posted disturbing photos to its Facebook page showing a severely burned 5 lb. dog named Violet whose hair had been dyed purple. It almost killed her.

“Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin – we gave fluids, pain meds and we gently washed as much of the chemical dye off as we could, we bandaged her up. Then we waited – Violet went home with our veterinarian and we waited,” said Pinellas County Animal Services on Facebook.

Violet was in such bad shape when she arrived, the PCAS staff thought she would not live through the night.

“She came in the next morning and we were amazed that she had made it through the night. But still we waited. She wasn’t out of the woods but she was alert and freely offering kisses,” said PCAS.

The staff embarked on a mission to save the life of the little dog who melted their hearts. The first thing they did was examine Violet to see how extensive her injuries were.

“We began the arduous process of shaving off her hair to really measure the damage – to our horror her skin began to slough off,” said PCAS.

The PCAS staff worked diligently to help little Violet recover. For three months they gave her pain medication, antibiotics, IV fluids and honey treatments. They carefully removed her scabs, treated her burns and changed her bandages. They spent many sleepless nights worrying and hoping little Violet would pull through.

