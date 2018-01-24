Emmy Award-winning anchor Sean Maroney leaving WNCN for nonprofit work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina evening anchor Sean Maroney is leaving television news after 15 years in journalism and five years at WNCN to work full-time in the nonprofit sector.

He has accepted the position of Major Gifts Officer with Habitat for Humanity of Wake County.

“As our area grows, so does the need for affordable housing,” Maroney said. “I’ve seen it from the anchor desk and while working alongside local Habitat families over the years at builds. This issue has really resonated with me, so I sought out ways I could help. Now, it’ll be my job to connect those in our community who want to help those who need it most. I’m thrilled about this next step in my career, but I am really grateful for the time I had at WNCN and will miss working with the friends I’ve made there.”

Maroney was raised in the area and has continually shown a strong commitment to his community through regular volunteer and fundraising work.

“We are proud of Sean’s work here at CBS North Carolina and appreciate his commitment to the communities we serve. Given Sean’s involvement with a number of nonprofits in the area this seems like a natural fit for him,” said station Vice-President and General Manager Byron Grandy. “We wish him great success moving forward.”

During his time at CBS North Carolina, Maroney was recognized at the highest levels for his journalistic excellence.

He won a regional Emmy award for his work as a field anchor and reporter and has won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for breaking news anchor coverage and hard news reporting.

He also has been honored with an Associated Press award and multiple Radio and Television Digital News Association awards.

Maroney’s last day at CBS North Carolina is February 14.