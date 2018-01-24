Fayetteville VA restricts visitors amid flu outbreaks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville VA Medical Center announced visitor restrictions due to concerns over flu outbreaks.

Visitors under the age of 18 are asked to not come to the VA’s facilities.

Also, anyone suffering from fever, cough, headache, fatigue, runny or stuffy nose, or body aches should not come to the hospital unless they are a patient.

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

North Carolina health officials have reported more than 40 flu-related deaths this season.

Some basic precautions everyone can use to help prevent the spread of the flu include:

  • Get a flu shot.  These are available for all medical center and CBOC patients on a walk-in basis;
  • Wash hands with warm water and soap, or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available;
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.  Use a tissue or your upper sleeve, and put the used tissue in the wastebasket; and
  • Limit your contact with the public if you are sick.

