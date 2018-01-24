Future of Falls of Neuse Road widening proposal expected to be addressed today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your morning commute includes Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, we may learn today how a stretch of that road could be changing.

The specific area that could see changes is the section around Interstate 540 and Durant Road.

The state is in the process of designing plans to widen the road from four lanes to six. This is one of many projects on a large list for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials say the proposal to widen Falls of Neuse Road will ease congestion, but a few months ago the NCDOT received public comment — and it wasn’t promising for the department. Many who live in the area said they fear the changes will only make things worse.

“What you have right here is a road going very close to a neighborhood and very close to small businesses on the other side. It’s not a good place to widen,” said homeowner Lynne Beaman.

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane said they know traffic will continue to be an issue in the area and that there’s an important question that needs to be answered as far as the future of the road goes.

“Is there a way to help address this traffic issue that we know is going to continue to grow in a way that is the least impactful to the existing residents?” she asked.

It’s expected that an overview of the future steps for the project will be revealed during the meeting, which starts at 4 p.m.