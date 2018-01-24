Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US-301 in Fayetteville, authorities say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 301 in Fayetteville early on Wednesday, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol official said.

The incident happened just before 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Grady Street when the driver of a tractor-trailer hit an adult male who was walking in the road. According to authorities, the man was wearing very dark clothes and a camouflage hat in a section of the road without any lights.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision, authorities said.

It’s not clear why the man was walking in the road. The driver told troopers he heard something but never saw anything.

Authorities are not planning to file any charges. The victim’s next-of-kin has not yet been identified so officials are withholding his identity.

The section of road where the collision occurred was shut down for just under three hours.