Mobile home near Apex destroyed in fire

(Colleen Quigley/CBS North Carolina)

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire destroyed a mobile home near Apex on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The fire was off of Smith Road, south of Ten-Ten Road.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

