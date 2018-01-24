Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — The boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother has been charged with murder in the death of the 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in November 2017.

The little girl went missing on Nov. 27, 2017. Her body was recovered on Dec. 2, 2017, by divers in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

The discovery of the body was made by a Fayetteville rescue team around 5:30 p.m. By 7:35 p.m., the existing AMBER Alert for Mariah Woods was cancelled.

“This is the outcome we all feared. And sadly it is now what we face,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the afternoon that Woods was found.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office officials said. The charges were filed this morning.

Kimrey was initially charged on Dec. 2, 2017, with obstruction of justice, conceal an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

Kimrey has been in custody since that date in the Onslow County Detention Center under a secured

$1,010,000 appearance bond.

Additional charges have been pending the completion of the autopsy and other forensic lab analysis, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 4, 2017, by East Carolina University in Greenville and a preliminary cause of death was provided. However, additional chemical and toxicology testing was required, officials said.

On Jan. 22, those additional test results were received by the medical examiner.

On Jan. 23, members of the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office consulted with the medical examiner’s office to review the findings.

It was determined that Woods died from chloroform toxicity, according to the testing that was performed.

Kimrey has been placed under a no bond and held for a first appearance. This first appearance is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Onslow County District Court.

Woods’ disappearance and the subsequent AMBER Alert became national news.