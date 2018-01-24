Multiple fire departments battle Wake County house fire as ammunition burns

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters from four fire departments brought a house fire near Apex under control on Wednesday, but not before it set off ammunition stored in the home, according to Wake County officials.

The call to respond to the 4500 block of Johnson Pond Road came just before 9:30 p.m.

Several EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene.

A man at the scene said he and his parents were asleep in the home when smoke detectors went off. Fire officials said a total of four people got out of the house. The man who escaped said one dog did not survive. Two others escaped the fire, officials said.

Fire officials also reported an explosion, which Chief Barry Spain of the Fairview Rural Fire Department, said was caused by ammunition stored in the home. He said the ammunition might have been stored in a gun safe, but he wasn’t sure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

