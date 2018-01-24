Online shopping hurting big box stores like Toys R Us, prof says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 180 Toys R Us stores will be closing its doors for good and that includes a Durham location.

The company filed for bankruptcy last September.

“I’m in shock,” said Sheryl Belton, a Toys R Us customer. “I mean it’s always been one of the biggest stores we shop at for kids.”

For many people like Belton, Toys R Us, was the place to go to shop for toys. Now, times have changed.

“I know a lot of people shop online,” she said. “I myself, this was the first year that I’ve done most of my Christmas shopping online.”

Experts believe that’s one reason Toys R Us is $5 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy.

“It’s sort of like the perfect storm,” said Buck Goldstein, an economics professor at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. “When I say the perfect storm, I mean way over half the Christmas presents bought this year were bought online as opposed to offline.”

He has researched and taught economics for more than a decade.

“Bricks-and-mortar stores are definitely in trouble,” he said.

Three Toys R Us stores are closing in North Carolina, two of them in Durham, including Babies R Us, the other in Asheville.

“Any observing of any 3-year-old right now, the big task is to keep them off the app,” said Goldstein. “It’s so intuitive, they all have an iPad of some sort.”

The company’s CEO says closing 180 stores is the best chance to emerge from bankruptcy and become a more competitive company.

Those stores will be closed by April.

“It’ll be a big hit to lose Toys R Us,” said Belton.

