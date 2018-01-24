Police: 2 men kill each other in apparent drug deal outside Tennessee Burger King

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men shot each other to death Tuesday night during an apparent drug deal at a fast food restaurant in South Nashville.

Metro police said it happened inside a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the Burger King on Murfreesboro Pike at the intersection of Una Antioch Pike.

Authorities said the men shot each other in what they believe is a drug deal and attempted robbery. They were later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lee and Ronnie Tunstill, 20.

One of the men was found dead inside the Camry while the other was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he also died.

The investigation is ongoing.

It was a deadly night in Nashville as a 15-year-old was also shot to death within an hour of the Antioch shooting.