Toys R Us to close 3 NC locations; 180 nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Toys R Us has announced it plans to close a total of 180 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in September.
The closures will begin February and run through mid-April.
“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brandon wrote Tuesday in a memo to customers. “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”
Two Durham locations and an Asheville store are among the closures.
- 801 Fairview Road, Asheville
- 7001 Fayetteville Road, Durham
- 3300 Westgate Drive, Durham
Alabama
2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa
335 Summit Blvd., Birmingham
Arizona
801 W. 32nd Street, Yuma AZ
12801 North Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley
9139 Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale
4619 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson
7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale
US 60 and Signal Butte Rd., Mesa
Arkansas
2616 S. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock
California
42500 Jackson St., Indio
1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley
26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita
960 Lakes Dr., Covina
1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills
2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea
530 Westminster Mall, Westminster
20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside
700 “A” Onstott Rd., Yuba City
2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom
1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole
4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg
600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael
5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood
1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield
3938 Horton, Emeryville
2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose
865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade
3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
31250 Court House Dr., Union City
10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton
3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana
3665 Grand Oaks, Corona
1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay
8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa
1990 University Drive, Vista
Colorado
1150 S. Ironton, Aurora
Connecticut
376 North Universal Drive, North Haven
275 Union St., Waterbury
3491 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
169 Hale Road, Manchester
Florida
1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee
1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg
3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa
6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park
Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte
21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton
10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie
450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach
2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee
Georgia
2601 Dawson Rd., Albany
2955 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna
6380 No. Point Parkway, Alpharetta
1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody
6875 Douglas Boulevard, Douglasville
8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers
221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan
132 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville
Indiana
3928 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis
8800 US 31 South, Greenwood
Iowa
1211 E. Army Post Rd., S. Des Moines
8801 University Ave., Des Moines
Illinois
1610 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park
16 East Golf Rd., Schaumburg
295 Center Drive, Vernon Hills
5001 Lincoln Highway, Matteson
6420 W. Fullerton, Bricktown
7750 South Cicero Avenue, Burbank
5660 Touhy Avenue, Niles
Kansas
4646 W. Kellogg, Wichita
8500 W 135th Street, Overland Park
Kentucky
4900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Mathews
1155 Buck Creek Rd., Simpsonville
1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington
Louisiana
137 Northshore Blvd., Slidell
Maine
6 Bangor Mall Blvd., Bangor
200 Running Hill Road, Portland
Maryland
8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, Clinton
Massachusetts
302 Providence, Dedham MA
70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt. 146, Millbury MA
50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke MA
217 Hartford Ave., Bellingham MA
6110 Shops Way, Northborough MA
Shoppers World Plaza, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham MA
Michigan
5363 Harvey Street, Muskegon MI
2620 Crossing Circle, Traverse City MI
5900 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing MI
4923 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids MI
3725 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor MI
3725 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor MI
Minnesota
14100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka MN
170 89th Ave., Blaine MN
8236 Tamarack Village, Woodbury MN
900 West 78th Street South, Richfield MN
Mississippi
1003 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian MS
200 Bass Pro Dr., Pearl MS
Missouri
1901 Bernadette, Columbia MO
201 Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau MO
5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Bridgeton MO
220 THF Blvd., Chesterfield MO
Nebraska
3505 S. 140th Plaza, Omaha NE
Nevada
2150 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV
7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Spring Valley NV
New Mexico
45 Hotel Circle, Albuquerque NM
North Carolina
801 Fairview Road, Asheville NC
7001 Fayetteville Road, Durham NC
3300 Westgate Drive, Durham NC
New Hampshire
29 Gusabel Avenue, Nashua NH
New Jersey
1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave., Phillipsburg NJ
137 Route 35, Eatontown NJ
100 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater NJ
2700 Route 22 East., Union NJ
909 US Hwy 1 South., North Brunswick NJ
Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road, Burlington NJ
2135 Route 38, Cherry Hill NJ
7 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne NJ
545 Route 17 South, Paramus NJ
98 Route 10 West., East Hanover NJ
Kids World 900 Center Drive, Elizabeth NJ
50 International Drive South, Mt. Olive NJ
New York
139-19 20th Ave., College Point NY
24-30 Union Square E, Union Square NY
5181 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville NY
5214 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa NY
2335 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta NY
1569 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo NY
401 Frank Sottile Boulevard, Kingston NY
708 Upper Glen St., Glens Falls NY
221 Wade Road Extension, Latham NY
2700 Central Park Ave., Yonkers NY
66 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village NY
1350 Corporate Drive, Westbury NY
108 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack NY
461 Lycoming Mall Cir, Williamsport NY
1530 Ridge Rd. West, Greece NY
Ohio
6251 Glenway Ave., Western Hills OH
2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton OH
7841 Mentor Ave., Mentor OH
3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin OH
Oklahoma
1119 SE 66th St., Oklahoma City OK
5609-E Rogers Ave., Fort Smith OK
560 Ed Noble Pkwy., Norman OK
Pennsylvania
1061 N. Dupont Highway, Dover PA
100 Welsh Road, Horsham PA
6680 Peach St., Erie PA
3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA
104 Bartlett Ave., Exton PA
2003 Cheryl Dr., Ross Park Mall PA
301 Oakspring Road, Washington PA
18/Valley View Dr., Beaver Valley Route PA
Rhode Island
300 Quaker Lane, Warwick RI
South Carolina
254 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia SC
South Dakota
450 E. Disk Drive, Rapid City SD
Tennessee
7676 Polo Ground Blvd., Memphis TN
5731 Nolensville Rd., Nashville TN
Texas
801 Mesa Hills Dr., West El Paso TX
9730 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
170 E. Stacy Road, Allen TX
7730 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving TX
420 E. Round Grove Rd., Lewisville TX
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas Galleria TX
1309 W. Pipeline Rd., Hurst TX
5800 Overton Ridge Blvd., Hulen TX
Utah
4042 Riverdale Rd., Ogden UT
1122 Fort Union Boulevard, Midvale UT
Virginia
14173 Crossing Place, Potomac Mills VA
12153 Jefferson Ave., Newport News VA
Washington
3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA
1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA
6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA
Wisconsin
18550 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield WI
2161 Zeier Road, Madison WI