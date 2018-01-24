Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to being interviewed by Mueller

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. An Associated Press review of statements made under oath by Trump gives clues about how he might handle questions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators. It’s not clear when or even if Mueller and his team will question Trump, though the topic has been broached. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “looking forward” to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump said he is willing to be interviewed under oath.

“I would love to do that as soon as possible,” he said.

The president told reporters that he expects an interview to happen in 2-3 weeks, pending attorney approval.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

