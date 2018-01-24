Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to being interviewed by Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “looking forward” to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump said he is willing to be interviewed under oath.
“I would love to do that as soon as possible,” he said.
The president told reporters that he expects an interview to happen in 2-3 weeks, pending attorney approval.
CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.
- MEXICAN CITIZEN CHARGED WITH PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO 3 TEENS KILLED IN RALEIGH HEAD-ON CRASH
- MOTHER’S BOYFRIEND CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF MARIAH WOODS
- MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER ‘FIRED’ FOR REFUSING TO DROP OFF MEALS AT UPSCALE CONDOS SAY
- NC MAN CHARGED IN PUPPY’S BEATING DEATH MAKES COURT APPEARANCE
- TOYS R US TO CLOSE 3 NC LOCATIONS; 180 NATIONWIDE