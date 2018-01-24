UNC System unveils new logo

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina system is getting a fresh new look.

On Wednesday, UNC System President Margaret Spellings unveiled the brand new logo and communications strategy.

The system budgeted about $250,000 for the rebranding.

The centerpiece of the new logo is the North Carolina state flag.

The flag was drawn using 17 lines to create the state’s silhouette which represents the 17 state institutions that make up the UNC System.

Spellings says their mission is to make sure everyone in North Carolina understands the value of higher education.

“I think people are often rightly skeptical about higher education including public higher education,” Spellings said. “They see prices go up. They see debt levels high. They wonder about the value proposition and that’s why it’s important that we do a much better job at telling our story.”

The UNC System’s website and social media pages were all updated Wednesday.

Spellings says it will take some time for all of their letterheads and signs to be updated.

