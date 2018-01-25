2 rushed to hospital after Raleigh wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following an accident at Dixon Drive and Millbrook Road in Raleigh, police said.

Police said one man had life-threatening injuries and another person had serious injuries.

The wreck happened about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. By 5 p.m., traffic was backing up in the area.

Photos from the scene showed one car resting on its side.

