2 rushed to hospital after Raleigh wreck

By Published: Updated:
(Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following an accident at Dixon Drive and Millbrook Road in Raleigh, police said.

(George Umbenhauer/CBS North Carolina)

Police said one man had life-threatening injuries and another person had serious injuries.

The wreck happened about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. By 5 p.m., traffic was backing up in the area.

Photos from the scene showed one car resting on its side.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s