2 rushed to hospital after Raleigh wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following an accident at Dixon Drive and Millbrook Road in Raleigh, police said.
Police said one man had life-threatening injuries and another person had serious injuries.
The wreck happened about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. By 5 p.m., traffic was backing up in the area.
Photos from the scene showed one car resting on its side.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FORT BRAGG SOLDIER MURDERED WOMAN AT MYRTLE BEACH MOTEL, POLICE SAY
- NC MAN CHARGED IN PUPPY’S BEATING DEATH MAKES COURT APPEARANCE
- 3-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOOTS SELF IN HEAD WITH SHOTGUN, AUTHORITIES SAY
- TIME TO DITCH THE DENIM? STUDY SAYS TO STOP WEARING JEANS BY AGE 53
- AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR 4-YEAR-OLD SCOTLAND COUNTY BOY