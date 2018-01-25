3 suspects in Cole Thomas case have bonds reduced

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of the suspects charged in the Cole Thomas case had their bonds reduced during a court appearance Thursday.

Thomas vanished the night of Nov. 25, 2016, in Benson, and his body has yet to be found.

Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, were all arrested and charged on July 17, 2017 in connection with Thomas’ disappearance.

All three are charged with felony concealment of a death while Valles also faces three counts of felony obstruction of justice, and James is facing one count of felony obstruction of justice in connection with the Thomas case.

James was being held under a $200,000 bond but on Thursday, that bond was reduced to $30,000.

DeLeon saw his $1 million bond reduced to $40,000.

Valles had a $750,000 but that was reduced on Thursday to $50,000.

If all three meet the requirements for Wayne County’s pretrial release program, they would be under house arrest for 24 hours a day and would have an ankle monitor.

The defendants would be barred from talking to each other or Thomas family if released.

The earliest the county could interview them for the pretrial release program is next week.

Another suspect, Jeremy Brian Carpenter, 42, of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, was also arrested in connection to the case.

