3-year-old boy shoots self in head with shotgun, authorities say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS NEWS) — A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday night after somehow shooting himself in the head with a shotgun, authorities said.
CBS Dallas reports police and paramedics were called to the scene, in East Fort Worth, around 9:45 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the boy dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Homicide detectives were summoned and were working to determine whether the death was accidental or deliberate.
The name of the child hasn’t been released.
