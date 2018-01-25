At least 43 have died of the flu in NC this season, new numbers to be released today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There has been a spike of people getting sick and dying from the flu in recent weeks here in North Carolina and today we’ll learn if the situation is getting better or worse when new flu numbers are released.

The latest confirmed numbers from state health officials show that a total of 42 people have died from the flu this season.

We know since those numbers were released last Thursday that at least one other person has died — Cary Elementary student Emily Muth.

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is so widespread this season that it has reached epidemic levels. The very young and the elderly are at the most risk.

Here in North Carolina, most of the victims who have died of the flu have been over the age of 65.

“I’m really concerned about how many people are opting not to vaccinate. Being vaccinated is going to assure you to have at least a shorter duration of illness and probably a milder flu,” said Dr. Jennifer Dumas with American Family Care.

Even though it’s recommended you get a flu shot, health officials say this year’s vaccine is, at most, 30 percent effective.