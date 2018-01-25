At least 43 have died of the flu in NC this season, new numbers to be released today

Lauren Haviland By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There has been a spike of people getting sick and dying from the flu in recent weeks here in North Carolina and today we’ll learn if the situation is getting better or worse when new flu numbers are released.

The latest confirmed numbers from state health officials show that a total of 42 people have died from the flu this season.

We know since those numbers were released last Thursday that at least one other person has died — Cary Elementary student Emily Muth.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is so widespread this season that it has reached epidemic levels. The very young and the elderly are at the most risk.

Here in North Carolina, most of the victims who have died of the flu have been over the age of 65.

“I’m really concerned about how many people are opting not to vaccinate. Being vaccinated is going to assure you to have at least a shorter duration of illness and probably a milder flu,” said Dr. Jennifer Dumas with American Family Care.

Even though it’s recommended you get a flu shot, health officials say this year’s vaccine is, at most, 30 percent effective.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s