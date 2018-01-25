Chilly today, warmer this weekend across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now been a full week since up to a foot of snow fell on central North Carolina, but now we’re waiting on our next round of liquid precipitation this weekend while enjoying sunny skies the rest of this work week.

After seeing highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday cooled back down across the area with most of us seeing highs in the 50s. The Triangle topped out at 54 on Wednesday while Fayetteville made it up to 58. The average high this time of year is 52 and we should stay near or above that through the weekend.

The next big weather maker for central North Carolina will arrive this weekend in the form of plain old rain. Scattered rain showers will impact most of central North Carolina through the day and evening Sunday, ahead of another cold front that will move through the area Sunday night. The first showers may arrive as early as late Saturday night, with the last of the showers lingering into early Monday morning.

While high temperatures will warm up into the 60s this weekend, highs after the front will drop back into the 40s and 50s next week.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 50.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 28.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 33.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds after a small chance of rain early in the morning. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 42.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 28.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 25.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9