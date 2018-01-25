Enloe High student brought unloaded gun to school, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old Enloe High School student was found to be in possession of a gun and ammunition on campus Thursday, officials said.

Willie Harvey Witherspoon was charged with gun on educational property after school administrators were made aware of the situation.

The Wake County Public School System Security Team and the school’s resource officer searched Witherspoon after the tip and found the gun and ammunition. The ammunition was found seperately, officials said.

Witherspoon was arrested by Raleigh police and removed from campus.

Enloe Principal Will Chavis sent a letter to parents about the situation.

“Be assured that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken to protect our students and our campus. State law requires an automatic 365-day suspension for such offenses,” the letter read.

