Father of woman who police say was murdered by Fort Bragg soldier finds some closure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Colin Muirhead, father of 20-year-old Colee Muirhead, was in a courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as a judge addressed his daughter’s accused killer.

EARLIER: Fort Bragg soldier murdered woman at Myrtle Beach motel, police say

Nineteen-year-old Chandler Dunmeyer, a U.S. Army solider stationed at Fort Bragg, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Colee Muirhead was found dead in a Myrtle Beach motel on Monday.

“This was a senseless, pointless loss of life,” said Colin Muirhead. “It’s children killing children.”

Muirhead said being in the courtroom gave him a sense of closure.

“You want to see for yourself, you know, who did what was done,” he said. “I really don’t know why I came. I just wanted to see who did that to my daughter.”

The affidavit for Dunmeyer explains how officers linked Dunmeyer to the murder of the 20-year-old woman.

“Colee was an amazing soul,” said Muirhead. “She’s a loving person. Loved her family. Loved her friends. Was she perfect? No, none of us are.”

Muirhead said he doesn’t know Dunmeyer and doesn’t believe his daughter had a relationship with him.

“In a way it makes you feel better it wasn’t someone you knew and may have trusted,” he added.

Muirhead said now that Dunmeyer is in custody, the family can begin to mourn Colee’s loss. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses.

