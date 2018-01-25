FBI: 1 of 4 Lumberton bank robbers arrested

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI announced the arrest of one of four suspects connected to the armed robbery of a Lumberton bank on Tuesday.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, Of Whiteville was arrested in Columbus County.

He has been charged robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, 2 counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He appeared in court Thursday and had his $175,000 bond raised to $1 million, the FBI confirmed.

More charges could be filed against Vaughn, the FBI said.

Each of the men wore a full-face mask, but several of them dressed up their disguises. One wore a red hat and black glasses. Another can be seen wearing sunglasses, and a third wore a fake beard.

In one photo, a robber points a gun over the bank counter, his finger poised alongside the trigger guard, but not on the trigger.

The robbers got away with cash, though authorities haven’t said how much. No one was hurt at the bank.

Shortly after the robbery, officers spotted the four in a gray Saturn and chased them. The men fired at officers several times, and at least one officer fired back, authorities have confirmed. Once the four got out to a rural area, they left the car one at a time and evaded the authorities’ search efforts.

