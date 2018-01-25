Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour starting May 4

FILE - In this April 9, 2016, file photo, Johnny Van Zant fronts the band Lynyrd Skynyrd during a convert before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla., more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WCMH) — Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

The band is scheduled to stop in Raleigh June 29 at Coast Credit Union Music Park.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like “Free Bird,” ”Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew.

The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s brother.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com and the full list of tour stops can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

