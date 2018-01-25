Man accused of assaulting elderly NC woman, sexually assaulting her daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is accused of breaking into a home in southwest Charlotte and assaulting an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her daughter in December 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a breaking and entering on Dec. 9, 2017, at an apartment on Farmer Street. Two elderly women said they were asleep when they woke up and saw a man, later identified as 23-year-old Tai’Quan Rodgers, inside.

“The 94-year-old female victim stated that the suspect assaulted her and sexually assaulted her 72-year-old daughter before leaving the apartment,” police say.

Rodgers was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual battery, first-degree burglary, and assault on a female.

Police say information and evidence gathered during the investigation led to Rodgers arrest.

Detectives say they are reviewing similar cases to determine if they are related. The case remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

