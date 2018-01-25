Man found guilty after using ‘roving sex chamber’ to pick up women



WHEATON, MD (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man was found guilty after police said he tried to get two teen sisters to perform sex acts inside his van, WJLA reports.

Daniel Dickson, of Silver Spring, Maryland, stopped his silver Mazda minivan near Loiederman Middle School in Wheaton and asked the two sisters to perform sex acts.

The two girls used their cell phones to record his license plate number and alert police, investigators say.

Police found condoms, Axe Body Spray and a mattress in Dickson’s van.

Prosecutors say Dickson admitted to driving around neighborhoods to pick up women.

He was found guilty of sexual solicitation of a minor and must register as a sex offender for at least 25 years.

“It looks like the minivan was setup for being a roving sex chamber,” said Ramon Korionoff with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He scheduled to be sentenced in March where he faces up to 10 years in prison.

