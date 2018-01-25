Minivan slams into back of waste truck in Raleigh, 1 person injured

By Published: Updated:
A van crashed into the back of a garbage truck in Raleigh (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured after slamming their minivan into the back of a waste truck in Raleigh on Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Skycrest Drive at New Hope Road around 8:30 a.m. Police said the driver of the minivan rear-ended the Waste Industries truck and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The injured driver is currently in stable condition at WakeMed, according to police.

Police have not said yet if any charges will be filed in the crash.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s