Minivan slams into back of waste truck in Raleigh, 1 person injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured after slamming their minivan into the back of a waste truck in Raleigh on Thursday morning, police said.
The crash happened on Skycrest Drive at New Hope Road around 8:30 a.m. Police said the driver of the minivan rear-ended the Waste Industries truck and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
The injured driver is currently in stable condition at WakeMed, according to police.
Police have not said yet if any charges will be filed in the crash.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FORT BRAGG SOLDIER MURDERED WOMAN AT MYRTLE BEACH MOTEL, POLICE SAY
- NC MAN CHARGED IN PUPPY’S BEATING DEATH MAKES COURT APPEARANCE
- 3-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOOTS SELF IN HEAD WITH SHOTGUN, AUTHORITIES SAY
- TIME TO DITCH THE DENIM? STUDY SAYS TO STOP WEARING JEANS BY AGE 53
- AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR 4-YEAR-OLD SCOTLAND COUNTY BOY