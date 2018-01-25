Minivan slams into back of waste truck in Raleigh, 1 person injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured after slamming their minivan into the back of a waste truck in Raleigh on Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Skycrest Drive at New Hope Road around 8:30 a.m. Police said the driver of the minivan rear-ended the Waste Industries truck and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The injured driver is currently in stable condition at WakeMed, according to police.

Police have not said yet if any charges will be filed in the crash.

