Raleigh teen charged with committing sex crimes against 4-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teenager is facing multiple sex crime charges that involve a child who was 4 years old when the first crime was committed, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Randolph Takay, 18, of the 2000 block of Hodges Creek Drive, is facing three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child for crimes that documents show occurred beginning March 1, 2017 and lasting until Jan. 23, the day before he was arrested.

Court documents show Takay “willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the child. The victim was 4 years old when the first crime is said to have occurred. Takay was 17. The child is now 5.

Takay is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.

