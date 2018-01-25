Superintendent speaks out about Alabama teacher who said ‘N word’ in class

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy said an investigation is ongoing after an incident last Friday at Hoover High.

“A teacher who used a racial term most inappropriate,” said Murphy.

Murphy said she spoke with the teacher Teddie Butcher, a family and consumer science teacher, Tuesday morning about the incident with the Hoover High principal. Butcher told Murphy she walked into her classroom last Friday where students were playing music and the song playing had inappropriate language.

“She responded by saying turn off the music that has the N word, and she used to the term that was in the song. She was making reference to the song to the music and certainly not the students, and that she regrets and apologizes and apologized to her class for that,” said Murphy.

“A teacher said the N word and the whole school knows about, it’s everywhere the whole school knows about it,” said Hoover student Trent Barlow.

Trent Barlow is a junior at hoover high.

“I don’t think the word should every be used. I think no one should use it, but it’s a matter of opinion. I don’t think she should have used it at a school in a learning environment. I don’t think it should be used.

At this time Butcher is paid administrative leave.

Murphy said this is an ongoing investigation will continue to work with the principal and would like to speak with some of the students involved.

“I don’t know what time frame in terms of making a final decision because I won’t make a decision until I have the critical information in front of me and all appropriate conversations between me have been held,” said Murphy.