Tracer ammunition ignites fire at indoor gun range

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night, around 80 firefighters were called to a fire at an indoor shooting range and gun store in Tennessee.

The blaze at Barnett’s Guns in Hampton took hours to put out.

When WJHL spoke to owner Tim Barnett on Monday, he said at the time of the fire he was in Florida buying guns at a distributor show.

“This is very hard on me, and we’ve lost everything. … I put the roof on it, I put the ridge cap. …T his is part of me. I worked hard on this. It took me a lifetime to build that,” Barnett said.

The was ignited by a customer at the range shooting a tracer round.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said as far as his department is concerned there is no criminal issue.

“They were shot into, from my understanding, the rubber background, and they are extremely, extremely hot, and water won’t put them out…those tracer rounds will stay lit for some while, so it could have smoldered for 30 minutes, 15 minutes, I don’t know. I don’t have a timeframe on when his shot versus when the range master was notified,” Lunceford said.

As Barnett looked at what was left of the indoor range Monday morning, customers were on site too.

Kathy Rimmer said she drove in from Newland, North Carolina, because she just had to see the devastation for herself.

“It’s like family,” she said. “I feel like somebody has died. I mean this is — it’s horrible. I came every week. … Hopefully they are going to rebuild, because this is a really important place for me, very important,” Rimmer said.

Barnett said they are working to re-open as quickly as possible. He said he hopes to have it back up and running by February 1.

