Trial delayed in case of prominent NC businessman accused of paying to have sex with kids

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — The trial for Mickey Snow, a prominent Eden businessman accused of paying to have sex with minors, has been delayed indefinitely.

According to court documents filed by the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Snow and four people who pleaded guilty in connection to the prostitution ring may have been charged incorrectly.

The documents detail mistakes allegedly made under former District Attorney Craig Blitzer, who resigned amid an SBI investigation into his office.

Donnie Carter, Everett Ferris Jr., Thomas Woodall and Mickey Snow all faced multiple charges including patronizing a prostitute with a severe or profound mental disability.

However, according to the documents, “At least one victim was not profoundly or severely disabled and the other victim was probably not profoundly or severely disabled.”

The documents cite the defendants attending non-special education classes, working part time and their IQ levels as evidence that they do not meet the legal threshold for a profound mental disability.

The documents also raise the question of whether one of the victims was a minor when she was sold for sex.

Carter, Ferris, Woodall and the victims’ mother have all pleaded guilty and are in jail. However, their convictions could be thrown out and new, lesser charges may be filed.

Mickey Snow, 77, has pleaded not guilty and was supposed to go to trial next month. That’s now been delayed indefinitely.

According to court documents, the delay in Snow’s case is due to the districts attorney’s office being unable to prepare for the Snow case along with the anticipated court proceedings involving the other people involved.