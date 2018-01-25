Warrants: Knightdale man stabbed roommate with ice pick over rent disagreement

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale man has been charged after attacking his roommate with an ice pick, according to Wake County arrest and search warrants obtained by CBS North Carolina.

According to documents, the ice pick attack occurred Wednesday morning at a home in the 2100 block of Yates Circle that Albert Lee Boone, 50, shared with his roommate.

A search warrant reveals that deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office showed up at the home around 10:45 a.m. and saw two men — Boone and the victim — exit the home covered in blood. Deputies spoke with the men and it was revealed that they had been in a “verbal altercation over rent money” that turned physical when Boone pushed his roommate in the face. The roommate then pushed Boone back, documents show.

After the pushing match, the two men began fighting on the floor with the roommate getting on top of Boone and punching him in the face before Boone grabbed “an edged weapon and began stabbing” the other man, according to the search warrant.

The roommate was stabbed repeatedly by Boone on the left side of his body which caused puncture wounds to his “left front bicep, back left bicep, and upper left back.” The roommate then grabbed Boone and bit his right hand, according to records.

The roommate told deputies that Boone ran into his bedroom with the weapon once he saw authorities arrive on scene. Boone then escorted deputies to the bedroom where the weapon was. Deputies located the ice pick “hanging on the horns of an animal hanging on the wall” and took a picture of the weapon before leaving the home, according to the warrant. The weapon was left inside the home because a search warrant had not been issued yet.

Boone is facing an assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill charge in connection with the case. He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

