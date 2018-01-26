1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle slams into tree in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Thursday night left the driver dead and the passenger seriously injured, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle wreck along Pennsylvania Avenue near Ernest Street around 11:05 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. The passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling northwest along Ernest Street, went through a section of Pennsylvania Avenue, ran off the road and then slammed into a tree.

The identity of the driver and passenger have not been released at this time. Their identities will be released upon family notification.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.