Children especially susceptible to flu,

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season will continue for many more weeks.

Just in the past week alone, 21 people have died from the flu in North Carolina.

Children especially are susceptible to the virus.

“Everyone is panicking,” said Dr. Danielle Bliss, a pediatrician in Cary with UNC Pediatrics. “I’ve diagnosed children with the flu in the last few weeks and the parents are just in tears.”

Bliss said children under the age of 5, and especially under the age of 2, are at high risk for flu complications.

“So, we’re seeing things like pneumonia, dehydration, ear infections, sinus infections,” she said.

Parents, like Kellee Lewis from Raleigh, hear about it and are concerned.

Her family got their flu shots.

“(We’ve) just been reading up on if we were to get the flu what signs would be of concern to have you call your doctor,” said Lewis.

CBS North Carolina asked Bliss for some of the telltale signs for kids.

“They’re breathing really fast, working really hard to breathe,” she said. “They’re not keeping down any fluids. They’re not making wet diapers. Their lips are looking dry. All of those are reasons that you would want to seek help right away.”

Bliss recommended the flu shot and kids can get it once they’re 6 months old.

“Hand washing, hygiene, cover your cough, make sure people around you are covering their cough and not just the hand, use the whole elbow,” said Bliss. “Keep those respiratory droplets as contained as you can.”

Bliss recommended parents keep kids who are sick home and not take them to daycare or school.

At Rex Hospital, there have been more than 740 cases reported just this month.

