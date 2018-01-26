Family says goodbye to woman found dead in Falls Lake

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends are saying goodbye to a mother police found dead at Falls Lake this month.

Tierra Mann, 35, of Durham, had been missing since December.

Grace Mann is finding comfort with family after losing her first-born child.

“Any child would be hard to lay to rest, but I’m just glad we have all the family here,” she said.

Durham police found Tierra Mann’s body in Falls Lake on Jan. 16 along with the body of her boyfriend, Carl Adams, 70.

Police recovered their 2017 Toyota 4runner from the water also.

“She was a very beautiful person, kind, loving, help anybody and would do anything for anybody,” said Grace Mann.

William Edwards is Tierra Mann’s uncle. He said family members quickly became concerned when the two vanished.

“After it became a day, I know that was completely un-normal,” said Edwards. “That was not the norm.”

Dozens of friends and relatives at Temple of Light church gathered Friday to say their goodbyes.

“It’s not really easy,” said Edwards. “It’s day to day. Our really concern is the children.”

Tierra Mann leaves behind two young children. Grace Mann says losing her child has been tough.

“Every minute of it, since the time she left, got missing,” she said. “Every minute of it. This is the worst part right here, saying goodbye.”

Police say the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Adams’ funeral will be held Saturday.

