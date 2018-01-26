How to get a dozen original Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — Krispy Kreme sure knows how to derail New Year’s Resolutions.

This weekend, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain is making a special offer of a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of a dozen at regular price.

To take advantage of the special deal, customers will need the free coupon that is available online.

The special deal is only available on Saturday and Sunday at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Krispy Kreme is putting a limit on the free doughnuts at two dozen per customer.

Meanwhile, the doughnut chain announced the big winner has been chosen for a new glaze flavor.

Krispy Kreme allowed the public to pick an all-new flavor of glaze in an online poll between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22. Click here to find out which flavor won.

