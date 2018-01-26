Man lured shoppers to see him touch himself at mall, police say

SAN BRUNO, California (KRON) — Police are searching for a man accused of masturbating in front of two different people outside a mall Wednesday in San Bruno.

Around 2:35 p.m. officers arrived at the Shops at Tanforan to investigate.

The suspect asked someone in the Target parking lot to come to his car so he could ask for directions, according to San Bruno Police Department.

When the person got to his car, the suspect was masturbating inside, police said.

He is accused of doing the same exact thing to another person who was approaching the JC Penney store.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

His car appears to be a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call San Bruno Police at (650)-616-7100. You can also submit an anonymous tip by sending an email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

