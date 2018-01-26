Maryland boy ‘millimeter away’ from death after screw pierces skull

MARYLAND (WNCN) – Doctors say 13-year-old Maryland boy came just a millimeter from bleeding to death after a screw pierces his skill, CNN reports.

Darius Foreman was helping build a tree house Saturday when he fell from a branch. During his fall, he knocked over a wooden board which had a 6-inch screw sticking out from it.

That board hit Foreman in the head – sending the screw into his skull.

First responders cut the board from five feet down to two feet to help the boy get into an ambulance.

The board was attached to the boy’s head for seven hours while doctors operated on him.

Doctors said the screw came a millimeter away from causing the boy to bleed to death.

He is now recovering and said he is keeping the screw.



