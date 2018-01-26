Mother of 2 dies from flu complications



GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and friends are remembering a young mother of 2 who died due to complications of the flu on Jan. 19.

Tandy Harmon’s boyfriend Steve Ludin said she was healthy and full of life. They met at Bradford’s Sports Lounge where she worked.

“She was always real opinionated and real full of life,” owner Brad Fouts said. “She was always real fun to hang out with. She always had something to say, she’d always tune into your conversation.”

Fouts said everyone who worked there and the customers were like family.

When Harmon first got sick, her grandmother took her to the hospital.

“Apparently they didn’t run any tests and they said she and they told her she had symptoms of the flu and told her to go home and relax and drink a lot of fluids,” Ludin said.

When he came home from work she was just getting worse.

“You can hear the chest cough, just growling every time she coughs and she was complaining that her chest hurt real bad,” Ludin said. “And I tried to talk her into going to the hospital, and she just insisted, like the doctor said, it’s the flu.”

He took her back to the hospital and, assuming she would be OK in the hands of doctors, he went to work. When he got back he learned she’d been transferred to Legacy Emmanuel.

“The flu opened up the gates for MRSA to set in. She had walking pneumonia,” Ludin said. “The next thing you know, organs are failing, liver, now the heart is not pumping enough blood through the whole body.”

He said was resuscitated twice but eventually died. Now her loved ones want people to know that if they have serious flu symptoms, seek medical care right away and never take your loved ones for granted.

“If you want to tell them you love them and care about them,” Fouts said. “Do it that day, because there might not be a next day.”

Bradford’s Sports Lounge will be hosting a celebration of life for Harmon on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.



