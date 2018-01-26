NC female rapper up for 2 Grammy awards this weekend

By Published:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Be sure to set your DVR this weekend for the Grammys — you may see a familiar face.

Rap artist and Snow Hill native Rapsody is up for two awards.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Rapsody, once only known as Marlanna Evans, comes from a very big family in a very small town.

But her mother said that is the key to keeping her grounded.

Rapsody’s mother Margaret Evans said the artist’s first passion was playing basketball and hanging out with friends and family.

Then one day Margaret Evans heard a song and realized her daughter was the one on the track.

She said you can feel her daughter’s personality through her music.

“She was the sweetest and still is the sweetest,” said Margaret Evans. “She would do anything for anybody. She would go out of her way she was just so special.”

Rapsody is up for two awards, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Margaret Evans said win or lose on Sunday night, she knows her daughter is paving the way for other young women hoping to break into the industry.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s