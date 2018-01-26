NC issues key water certification for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality as issued a water quality certification that will allow the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project to move forward.

On Friday, DEQ issued the 401 water quality certification to Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC that was applied for in May 2017.

The certification was issued after public hearings and what DEQ called an “exhaustive review of the project plans.”

DEQ released the following requirements with the certification:

Stream and Wetland Monitoring: Upon restoration of temporary impacts, restored areas must be monitored for three years with photo documentation. DEQ may extend monitoring requirements.

Work in the Dry: Unless an exemption is granted for a specific location, all stream-crossing construction activities must be conducted using best practices to divert water and limit potential sediment pollution in streams.

Horizontal Directional Drill: To better protect the Neuse River and its riparian buffers, the project must use a horizontal directional drill for crossing the waterway.

Documentation of Drilling Components: The composition and properties of drilling fluids and additives for each horizontal directional drilling crossing must be submitted to DEQ and will be available online for public access.

Well Testing: Private well testing will be required before and after construction within 150 feet of the disturbed area or 500 feet from blasting areas. Testing after impacts must be conducted by an independent qualified groundwater specialist.

Regular Inspections: DEQ water resources and erosion control staff will conduct monthly onsite inspections of pipeline construction activities.

Construction Stormwater Protections: Though not required by state or federal regulations, the project will obtain coverage of and meet the requirements of the state’s construction stormwater permit for the entire construction corridor in North Carolina.

The pipeline still needs more permits such as an air quality permit for a compressor station in Northampton County and two general stormwater permits for impacts in Nash and Cumberland counties among other permits.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project will include 604 miles of new natural gas pipeline and related facilities as it runs from West Virginia to southeastern regions of Virginia and North Carolina.

It will run through Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Wilson, Johnston, Sampson, Cumberland and Robeson counties.

NC WARN Director Jim Warren said “This decision is a loser for the people of eastern North Carolina, their economy and the urgent fight to slow climate change.”



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: