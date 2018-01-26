NC prisons have staff shortages, awful morale and other problems, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On October 20 of last year, the bowels of the North Carolina prison system erupted.

Inmates assigned to the sewing plant inside the Pasquotank Correctional Institution set fires in a trash can and beat several of the correctional staffers with hammers.

Four prison workers died, four inmates have been charged with murder, and Erik Hooks, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, finally told lawmakers what happened during a committee meeting this week.

It has been no secret that the North Carolina correction system has been in decline for decades.

The details are carefully cataloged in a recently released report by the National Institute of Corrections.

According to the report, there are significant staff shortages — one in four jobs within the system is vacant. Staff morale is abysmal, training and retention programs for existing staff are almost nonexistent, safety procedures are outdated, vital safety equipment lacking and or broken, the report says.

Secretary Hooks told CBS North Carolina he is well aware of the problems, but funding the solutions will mean robbing Peter to pay Paul or a huge infusion of cash from the General Assembly.

“To shift money around and then a lot of those will go towards a substantial ask in the future and we have been working very collaborating with the legislature and with the governor to address all of those issues,” said Hooks.

