NC toddlers left on curb after juvenile carjackers steal mom’s car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Two young kids are safe with their mother once again thanks to someone who saw the children on a curb after a carjacking.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the 2-year-old, girl, and her 3-year-old brother, were in the car Thursday when two juvenile suspects stole it from a Goodwill parking lot.

Police said the mother left the car running while going to the store on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Moments after the mother went into the store, she saw her vehicle leaving the parking lot.

The two suspects then left the toddlers on the curb at Glendale Street where a stranger found the kids. Police said the children were not injured.

The suspects then drove the stolen car to the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Cleveland Avenue where they crashed into another vehicle.

Police have arrested the suspects.

© 2018 WFMY-TV

