WATCH: Overturned concrete mixer shuts down I-440 at US-1 SB, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned concrete mixer has shut down the area near Interstate 440 and southbound U.S. Route 1, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. and has closed the on and off ramps of Crossroads Boulevard near the Crossroads Plaza shopping center, police said.

The wreck is expected to close those ramps for “the next few hours,” police said.

Raleigh Police tell us the driver had very minor injuries. The cement truck, which has "Raleigh Concrete" written on the side, was the only vehicle involved. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/eRXz8i5Ctu — Justin Quesinberry (@JustinQberry) January 26, 2018

Police said the driver of the truck suffered very minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.