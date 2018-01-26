WATCH: Overturned concrete mixer shuts down I-440 at US-1 SB, Raleigh police say

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned concrete mixer has shut down the area near Interstate 440 and southbound U.S. Route 1, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. and has closed the on and off ramps of Crossroads Boulevard near the Crossroads Plaza shopping center, police said.

The wreck is expected to close those ramps for “the next few hours,” police said.

Police said the driver of the truck suffered very minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

